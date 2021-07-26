After a rash of loose Rottweilers terrorizes the neighborhood, a grandfather and a boy are among four people who have been attacked.

Rottweilers assaulted four individuals in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, including a 10-year-old boy.

Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh Police Department spokesperson, stated in a statement to This website that all four victims were treated for “apparently non-life-threatening injuries.”

In connection with the incident, a 39-year-old man named Cyril Alhaj Chesson has been charged with attack by dangerous dog and animal at large, according to Hourigan.

At around 2 p.m., police were sent to the scene, she added.

According to WTVD-TV, a local news station, the youngster was out for a walk with his father when the attack occurred.

Another local news station, WNCN-TV, reported that a witness observed the dogs running close and told the youngster to get inside his house. The two dogs then allegedly ran up to the youngster and jumped on him.

According to WRAL-TV, the area’s NBC-affiliated station, the boy’s father, who was also attacked, allegedly used a knife to stab one of the dogs and protect himself.

According to WRAL, one of the victims was a 70-year-old grandfather, while another was a 23-year-old guy.

Bobby Smith, a witness, told WRAL that he was able to save his father-in-law and son from the dogs.

He told the station, “They started biting my kid, so I dragged Grandpa inside the house, then I rushed out to help my son and started striking them with a broom.” According to WRAL, he had to bind his father-in-wounds law’s with a handmade tourniquet until EMS came.

According to the website Canine Journal, around 4.5 million dog bites occur in the United States each year, with about 800,000 requiring medical attention. Although Rottweilers are not on the list of dog breeds that bite the most, they do have the 12th strongest bite at 328 pounds per square inch. Kangals have the most powerful bite, at 743 PSI.

People should not approach new dogs, run away from them, and roll into a ball and remain motionless if pushed over by a dog, covering their ears and neck, according to the website.

In 2020, State Farm paid roughly $157 million for more than 3,185 dog-related accident claims, according to a report. The COVID-19 pandemic was identified as a source of stress for dogs in the research.

