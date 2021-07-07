After a primary victory, Eric Adams, who opposed defunding the police, is poised to become New York’s second black mayor.

Eric Adams has won the Democratic Primary for Mayor of New York City after a hotly contested primary.

“While a tiny number of ballots remain to be tabulated, the facts are clear: we won the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City thanks to a broad, five-borough coalition headed by working-class New Yorkers. Now we must concentrate on winning in November so that we can fulfill the promise of this wonderful city for those who are struggling, underserved, and committed to a safe, fair, and affordable future for all New Yorkers,” Adams said in a statement.

Adams was competing against Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, and Andrew Yang, all of whom are political opponents. Adams would be only the second Black mayor in the city’s history if he were to win the mayoral election. From 1990 until 1993, David Dinkins served as New York’s first black mayor. Dinkins died of natural causes in 2020, at the age of 93.

Adams, a former cop and the Borough President of Brooklyn, has been a vocal opponent of police cuts.

“We won’t recover as a community if we go back in time and see an uptick in violence, particularly gun violence,” Adams remarked after three people were shot and wounded in Times Square in May, including a 4-year-old girl.

“If Black lives truly count, it can’t only be about stopping police brutality. It needs to be against the violence that is tearing our communities apart,” he told his supporters on election night.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.