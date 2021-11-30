After a pizza delivery man’s porch collapses beneath him, he dies.

On Saturday in Indiana, a pizza delivery worker sadly died after falling through a customer’s porch while delivering an order.

William Fields, a 45-year-old father, was a well-liked figure in the town and a recognizable face to customers at neighborhood restaurant Pizza King, according to reports.

At after 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call to a house in Connersville for an injured person. Fields was discovered motionless and pinned down by debris in front of the address by officers.

Fields was extricated and life-saving procedures were taken by the Connersville Fire Department and Fayette County EMS, but he was declared dead at a Connersville hospital.

Fields’ death was considered an accident by investigators, many of whom knew him from his delivery job. Fields’ death will not be investigated further.

“Half of it broke, he’s lying about 5 feet deep under it,” the homeowner can be heard telling the 911 operator, according to WISH-TV.

Fields was well-known in the town, according to neighbors, and had worked at Pizza King for 30 years. Fields was so popular, according to Pizza King coworker Wanda Reed, that customers would request that he bring their pizza.

“Some of them would ask who the driver was tonight, and you’d tell them William, or Billy, as we called him, and they’d say, ‘well, just tell him to knock on the door and come on in,’ or whatever, and he’d just come on in,” she added.

According to WISH-TV, police said the accident should serve as a warning to all homes. “This is a horrible reminder to all of us that we do have responsibility for our property,” Sgt. Clint Brown said. “We want home owners to be responsible in that aspect, to try to prevent any future catastrophes like that from happening.”

Porch deaths have been reported before, despite the fact that they are a rare occurrence. During a porch party in Chicago in 2003, 13 people died and more than 50 were injured, making it the largest porch collapse in US history.

A third-floor balcony collapsed, causing the second-level porch to collapse and the ground floor and basement stairs to collapse. Overcrowding was first accused, however it was later determined that the building’s porch was too large. This is a condensed version of the information.