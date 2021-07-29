After a Pistol-Whipping Captured On Body Cam, Aurora Police Officer John Haubert Resigns.

After body cam evidence of him allegedly beating an unarmed Black man was leaked earlier this week, an Aurora, Colorado police officer resigned on Thursday.

John Haubert is seen beating the man with a revolver till his head is bruised and swelled in the video.

Attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression, and first-degree official misconduct are among the counts Haubert faces.

When two guys who were with victim Kyle Vinson were seen fleeing the scene during an arrest, the beating began. Haubert allegedly wrestled Vinson to the ground and struck him until Vinson cried, “You’re killing me,” shortly after the two departed.

Haubert was arrested in 2009 for felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, driving under the influence, and illegal use of a gun while drunk, according to Denver’s KMGH-TV. For the first two offenses, he agreed to a plea deal in which he would pay penalties and serve three months of probation as well as 24 hours of community service.

This week, Haubert was freed on bond from jail.

The unarmed Elijah McClain died in 2019 after police detained him in a carotid hold and gave ketamine in response to a 911 call of a “suspicious person.” Following the assassination of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last summer, McClain’s tragedy drew even more attention.