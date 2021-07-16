After a photo of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide surfaced, a Florida security firm was investigated in connection with his assassination.

A South Florida security agency is being investigated for alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Mose.

Officials said the proof was a photograph they discovered of individuals from the firm meeting with Colombian Americans suspected of involvement in the assassination.

According to the Associated Press, 26 Colombians have been named as assassination suspects, and Colombia’s national police commander, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, told reporters in Bogota that three Colombians had been slain and 18 had been arrested thus far.

On Wednesday, Antonio “Tony” Intriago, the owner of Miami-based CTU Security, was charged with several trips to Haiti, employing more than 20 former Colombian soldiers for the purpose, and signing a contract of some sort, though no additional proof or details were provided.

According to WPLG, Intriago is seen next to James Solanges and Christian Sanon, two Haitian-Americans from South Florida who are currently in arrest as well.

The transaction was expected from a security firm that has a history of dodging obligations and declaring bankruptcy, according to the Associated Press.

According to Vargas, CTU Security used its company credit card to purchase 19 plane tickets for the Colombian suspects allegedly implicated in the massacre from Bogota to Santo Domingo, and one of the Colombians killed, Duberney Capador, was photographed wearing a black CTU Security polo shirt.

Richard Noriega, who runs his own security consulting firm and is in the same industry as Intriago, told AP News that Intriago was most likely drawn in by the promise of quick cash.

“I’m coming out of a complicated circumstance — of employment, of income, of money,” he pretended to be in Intriago’s shoes. An opportunity presents itself. I don’t want to throw it away.”

“It’s really murky,” Noriega remarked, after explaining that a security firm would investigate all aspects of an operation, including how many employees to utilize and what kind of insurance they would require, as well as prepare a priority departure in the event of an evacuation, something Intriago failed to do.

"The evacuation is the first thing we (security professionals) must consider. What will be their exit point? That is the first step.