After a patient attack, a 32-week-pregnant nurse’s unborn baby dies.

A 32-week-pregnant nurse in Longwood, Florida, recently lost her unborn child after being allegedly assaulted by a patient.

According to a press release received by The Washington Newsday from the Longwood Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday at the South Seminole Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit. Police were dispatched to the hospital after receiving allegations of a nurse being assaulted by a patient.

The nurse was allegedly administering medication to a patient in the mental health unit when she was allegedly attacked by another patient, 53-year-old Joseph Wuerz, according to officials.

Wuerz, according to authorities, threw the unidentified nurse against a hospital room wall and attempted to kick her. Wuerz was restrained by several additional South Seminole Hospital staff members who entered the room.

The nurse was 32 weeks pregnant “at the time of the incident,” according to police, and went to the Winnie Palmer Hospital out of worry for her unborn child’s welfare. Medical staff members informed the nurse “with the tragic news that they considered her unborn baby to be deceased” after she sought care at the institution. The motivation for the alleged attack was not stated in the press release from the Longwood Police Department.

Wuerz was detained after being released from the South Seminole Hospital on Tuesday. He was charged with manslaughter, which includes harming a mother and killing an unborn child, as well as aggravated battery on a pregnant lady and aggravated battery on a medical staff. as stated by the department

“This matter is still being investigated,” police stated.

Wuerz is presently being held on $90,000 bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida, according to inmate data from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. On January 11, 2022, he will appear in court for the first time.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital,” an Orlando Health representative stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“At this point, this is a law enforcement investigation, and we are completely cooperating,” it continued.

