After a parent assault over a mask mandate, a teacher was hospitalized on the first day of school.

After disagreeing with the school’s administrator about the statewide school mask law, a California elementary school parent allegedly punched a teacher.

Superintendent Torie Gibson of the Amador County Unified School District wrote a letter to the school community regarding the incident on Thursday. The incident began with a disagreement about the mask requirement, Gibson later told The Sacramento Bee, which received a copy of the letter.

Gibson wrote in her letter that the event began when the parent “verbally abused” the school principal. When an unnamed teacher intervened to “protect” the principal, the situation spiraled out of control.

The incident happened after the first day of school on Wednesday, according to Gibson, who did not name the school. According to The Sacramento Bee, police in Sutter Creek, a city southeast of Sacramento in Amador County, posted on Facebook about a Wednesday incident that looked to match the superintendent’s description.

Officers from the Sutter Creek Police Department were dispatched to a local elementary school to deal with “a disturbance between a parent and a staff member involving COVID-19 protocols and facial maskings,” according to a statement released by the department on Thursday.

“The matter is under investigation, and the results will be forwarded to the Amador County District Attorney’s Office for evaluation and, if necessary, criminal prosecution,” police said in the statement.

In her letter, Gibson did not specify the degree of the teacher’s injuries, but she did tell The Sacramento Bee that the teacher was taken to an emergency room for treatment and later released.

In California, masks must be worn in indoor K-12 school settings regardless of vaccination status, while the state health department has said that some people with medical issues, mental health conditions, or impairments are excluded.

On its website earlier this month, the Amador County Unified School District issued a statement informing parents and other members of the school community of the mask mandate and possible exemptions.

Assaults on teachers and other district employees “will never be condoned,” Gibson wrote on Thursday, adding that such crimes “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

