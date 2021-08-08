After a pandemic, more than 40% of Americans still plan to use masks in crowded places.

According to a new poll, more than 40% of Americans intend to continue wearing masks in public areas even after the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

The survey, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, polled 1,000 adults about their experiences during the pandemic as well as their expectations for the future.

When it comes to wearing masks in public locations, 43% of those polled stated they intend to do so. 54 percent, on the other hand, indicated they don’t.

According to the poll, 67% of respondents stated they intend to wear masks while they are unwell.

Furthermore, 66% stated they intend to wear more comfortable gear in the future. Sixty-six percent said they expect to spend more time outside and 46 percent said they will socialize with their family and friends digitally. Around 17% of women stated they intend to wear less makeup in the future.

After the epidemic is over, 41% of respondents stated they plan to have “telehealth” appointments with doctors.

The study also inquired as to whether people have returned to their pre-pandemic lives. About 30% stated they had totally returned, 35% said they have mostly returned, and 24% said they have somewhat returned. Only 7% indicated they had barely returned to normal life, while 2% said they had not returned at all.

The majority of those who have not returned to their usual life feel they will be able to do so within the next year, whereas just 13% believe they will be able to do so within the next month, and only 19% believe they will be able to do so within the next three months. However, 12% fear they will never be able to return to their pre-pandemic lives.

Respondents were also asked about their activity in the late spring and summer, when COVID-19 instances were on the decline. In the last three months, about 38% of people said they went to a crowded indoor gathering, while 45 percent said they went to a crowded outdoor gathering.

About 33% stated they would be anxious about attending an indoor event, while 22% expressed the same about attending an outdoor one.

According to the poll, 76% of respondents claimed they had eaten at an indoor restaurant in the previous three months, whereas only 16% indicated they had eaten at an outdoor restaurant. This is a condensed version of the information.