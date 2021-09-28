After a packaging mix-up, more than 27,000 pounds of DiGiorno pizza have been recalled.

Nestlé USA has recalled a batch of over 27,000 pounds of DiGiorno pepperoni pizzas due to a packaging mix-up and undeclared allergens.

Nestlé USA has recalled a batch of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas because they were actually Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas, which contain soy protein. People with soy allergy should avoid the sausage crumbles and beef toppings because they contain protein.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was identified after the company received a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

The manufacturing date on the recalled boxes is June 30, 2021, with a “best by” date of March 2022. The goods’ batch code is 1181510721, according to the statement.

According to the FSIS, the alteration affected around 27,872 pounds of pizza.

“There have been no proven complaints of negative reactions as a result of using these products. Anyone concerned about an accident or illness should seek medical attention, according to the statement.

According to the FSIS, the faulty pizzas were distributed to distribution facilities and retailers across the United States.

“The Food and Drug Administration is concerned that some goods may be in the freezers of consumers. These products should not be consumed by customers who have purchased them. These items should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, according to the statement.

If you’re not sensitive to soy, the pizzas should be fine to eat, according to Nestlé.

“Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products’ quality, safety, and integrity remain our top priorities. “We really regret any inconvenience this decision may cause our consumers and retail customers,” Nestlé USA said in a statement on its website.

Nestlé USA has been asked for further comment by this website.

Another recently recalled item has been found in consumers’ freezers, according to the FSIS.

According to a recall issued by the FDA on Saturday, over 33,000 pounds of raw, frozen Ling Ling Potstickers Chicken & Vegetable are being recalled due to the presence of extraneous materials, notably clear, flexible, and hard plastic.

On June 22, 2021, Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc produced potstickers. The firm is issuing a recall. This is a condensed version of the information.