After a night out, a woman checks her bank account and discovers she’s $49 billion in debt.

After a night out, we’ve all been too terrified to check our bank accounts for fear of overspending.

After going to a pub, one woman decided to be courageous and check her accounts in the early hours of the morning, only to discover she was $49 billion in debt.

Maddie McGivern, a California resident, was displayed a negative balance of $49,999,999,697.98 on her phone app.

McGivern, who accounts with Chase, fortunately had a $76.28 available balance, and checking her balance at an ATM revealed she had spent a far more reasonable $681 this week.

Gabe Floress, one of her friends, posted a video to TikTok on Sunday morning, likely after they’d been out on Saturday night, showing McGivern’s reaction quickly after seeing the amount.

“We went out to the pub, and Maddie checked her phone when we returned home, and she’s -$50 billion dollars in debt,” Floress captioned the video, which has been viewed over 8 million times.

McGivern is seen flashing her banking app to her companions while yelling, “I swear to God, it says negative 49 billion,” according to the film. So, what do I do now? “Zero 49 billion.”

McGivern continues to exclaim, “I am 50 billion dollars in debt,” in a follow-up video. When you’re 50 billion dollars in debt, what do you do?”

McGivern later posted a video on her TikTok channel detailing the unusual banking issue in greater detail.

“I wish I could say I bought the city of Los Angeles,” she remarked in a video posted on Monday. This is not the case in this instance. I’m not really sure what inclined me to check my bank account at like 2am. But I did. And then I saw negative 49 billion. Called my bank, and it went a little something like this.

@madisonmcgiverrn

#stitch with @gabefloress #fypシ

♬ original sound – Maddie McGivern

“‘Hello this is Chase bank how may I help you?’ Hi, I’m negative 50 billion dollars in debt, and I’m not quite sure why.

“Do I have 50 billion dollars? No. I do have $76. So she goes, ‘can I put you on hold?’ I’ve never seen this before. I. This is a brief summary.