After a new lawsuit, Prince Andrew’s lawyer suggests a new line of attack against the accuser.

The assault on Prince Andrew’s rape accuser Virginia Giuffre’s character continues, with his lawyer indicating that he intends to “touch on similar grounds” in the $10 million libel case against her.

A New York court heard today that the Duke of York’s Jeffrey Epstein-related sexual abuse and battery trial will take place between September and December 2022.

Giuffre claims the prince assaulted her in 2001 while she was a Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

In a second case, she is being sued for defamation after accusing Rina Oh of falsely portraying herself as a victim of the New York billionaire while she was his girlfriend.

In a court filing from the case, filed on October 28, Oh seeks $10 million in damages from Giuffre, claiming that she was exploited by Epstein through her lawyers.

“A new lawsuit has been filed against [Giuffre] that is pending before Judge [Naomi Reice] Buchwald and that case will undoubtedly touch on similar matters and there will be witnesses in this new matter who will need to be deposed in this matter,” the prince’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, told the court.

The court heard that between 16 and 24 witnesses will be called, including Andrew, Giuffre, and two British citizens.

Last Monday, Prince Andrew’s team accused Giuffre of being motivated by money, citing previous media headlines about her “sex kitten background.”

In a court filing, Oh’s lawyer stated: “Given the high-profile nature of the Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew story, [Giuffre] knew that accusing [Oh], a fellow victim, of such heinous acts would increase the spread of the story, as well as the harm and damage to [Oh], making it more malicious and damaging.

“[Giuffre] has maliciously repeated and reproduced these defamations and slanders in previous and subsequent tweets, interviews on podcasts, television, and in publications, as well as in her memoirs, Billionaire’s Playboy Club.

“Defendant’s defamations and slanders are causing [Oh] significant injury.”

“Ladies & Gentlemen, meet Rina who now is pleading innocence since there’s a $VCF$ she has decided to come out as a victim, when on the record she was #Epstein’s GF,” Giuffre said on Twitter, according to the court petition, and was rewarded with $$ in trade. This is a condensed version of the information.