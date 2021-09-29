After a nature stroll, an emu on the loose was reunited with its owner.

On Saturday, a woman on a walk with her grandparents and dog noticed an emu out for a stroll on a nature trail near Fort Collins, Colorado.

Lydia McCracken told Fox31, “He just nonchalantly strolled right on up to us.” “He appeared to be a highly gregarious person. My dog was having none of it, and he began to bark.”

After a few minutes, the enormous bird flew away, and McCracken said she called animal control at the humane society.

“They said they were sending a team up here, and a short time after we spotted some animal control officials and a couple of cops driving around looking for the thing,” she recalled.

Emus are the second-biggest living bird and the largest bird in Australia, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. They can reach a height of 5.7 feet and weigh 50 to 66 pounds, depending on whether they are male or female.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute article on emus stated, “Emus are enormous, flightless birds.” “While their heads and legs are long, their wings are little, measuring less than eight inches in length.”

Emus, despite their inability to fly, are quick runners, capable of speeds of up to 31 mph. They can also move vast distances or outrun a possible attacker because to their large legs. They’re also excellent swimmers.

Emus are allowed as pets in Colorado, according to Fox31, but authorities were unable to determine whether the emu was a pet or if it came from a nearby farm. The emu was reunited with its owner, according to the Fort Collins Police Department, but there were no specifics regarding where the emu came from or how it got out.

This isn’t the first time an emu has gotten away from home and ended itself somewhere it didn’t belong.

In 2020, police in Pleasanton, California, a community 25 miles east of Oakland, received a call about an emu walking around a homeowner’s front yard, according to this webpage.

The emu was captured with a lasso and taken to the Alameda County Animal Shelter, where it awaited adoption by its owner.

