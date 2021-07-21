After a mudslide destroyed multiple homes, one person died and two others went missing.

One adult female was discovered deceased in the floods, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated, “Two other adults are confirmed missing.” They did not disclose any other information on the woman who was discovered dead or the two other individuals who were reported missing.

“Today, emergency teams will search on foot and with drones while search activities continue. Divers will try to rescue the corpse of the deceased woman as well as a passenger vehicle that has sunk in the river, according to the sheriff’s office.

At roughly 4:45 p.m., officers received reports of flash flooding in Poudre Canyon. On Tuesday, local time will be used.

“It was around 6 p.m. A mudslide along Black Hollow Road caused a considerable amount of debris to be thrown into the canyon, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the mudslide debris destroyed at least five structures in its path and damaged streets.

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado had predicted strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Larimer County earlier on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:54 p.m., The National Weather Service then issued a Flash Flood Warning for Larimer County, advising citizens to seek higher ground as soon as possible and avoid walking or driving in flooded areas.

“There is the potential for flooding in the region of Highway 14 from Rustic east to the Stove Prairie Road,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a voluntary evacuation notice. Residents should evacuate voluntarily if they are concerned about their safety, need more time to leave the region, or have health issues that could be aggravated by this incident.”

Following the mudslide’s impact on Poudre Canyon, a slew of photos were shared on social media, demonstrating the extent of the damage.

In a tweet, KDVR news in Denver said, “Heartbreaking images coming in this morning from tragic flash floods in the Poudre Canyon.”

