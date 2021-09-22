After a member used black students’ photos in a “unattractiveness” presentation, the sorority was disbanded.

After a white sorority member used images of Black student football players in a presentation on qualities she found “unattractive,” the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been disbanded indefinitely.

According to WRAL, the sorority member allegedly used the photographs in a PowerPoint presentation given at a sorority function last week. In an attempt to be amusing, she rated photos of the university’s Black football players for the 2019-2020 season.

According to reports, she found “large nostrils, dreadlocks, and big lips” to be undesirable physical traits. She also compared them to photographs of white students who are “attractive.”

Social media eventually leaked pictures of the presentation. Gradually, the matter was brought to the attention of Black kids whose photos were utilized, as well as school administrators.

The presentation featured Ja-Quez Harrell, a Methodist senior and former football player at the university. The day after the presentation, someone gave him a photo of himself from the event.

“Other than pure wrath, my first emotion was confusion,” he told The Fayetteville Observer. “What exactly is this?” Why is it seen to be amusing? What was the rationale behind it? Who else was involved in this? … How come no one intervened, given the presence of so many people?”

The offending student’s membership has been suspended, according to Beth Wright, a spokeswoman for the sorority’s national headquarters. Her organization has also revoked membership in the university’s sorority chapter.

The Observer quoted Wright as saying, “Alpha Delta Pi was appalled and profoundly grieved to learn about the racist behavior of a member of our Theta Epsilon chapter at Methodist University.” “Her acts directly contravene Alpha Delta Pi’s values.”

“Racism has no place in our sisterhood,” Wright said, “and we will continue to work in our chapters, on our campuses, and in our communities for inclusive spaces and restorative justice.”

The national group is meeting with members of the university branch to learn more about what transpired, according to Wright. Wright also stated that the organization will assist people who had been hurt as a result of the presentation.

An investigation has been begun by the university. The sorority has been disbanded indefinitely until the investigation is completed.

The university’s President Stanley Wearden and Chief Diversity Officer Quincy issued a statement on September 21 that didn’t address the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.