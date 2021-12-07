After a mass firing over Zoom, the company has been inundated with negative reviews—’CEO Is a Garbage Person.’

After the company’s CEO fired over 900 employees on a quick Zoom chat just weeks before the Christmas, Better.com has been inundated with bad reviews online.

In a one-way video call last week, Vishal Garg, the CEO of the mortgage lender startup, warned colleagues that around 15% of the team will be laid off.

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unfortunate group that’s getting laid off,” Garg stated on the call, which was recorded and has since gone viral. “Your job with us has been terminated with immediate effect.” Garg explained to the staff that the “market has changed” and that the layoffs were necessary to keep the company afloat. However, according to Forbes, Better.com recently received a $750 million financial inflow from investors with a valuation of around $7 billion.

Garg also accused some of the sacked employees of “stealing” from their coworkers and customers by being inefficient and working only two hours each day, according to Fortune.

As a result of the reports, Better.com’s page on review platform Trustpilot has received a slew of one-star reviews critical of Garg.

One comment read, “The CEO is a rubbish person.”

Another added, “terrible corporation managed by a bad man.” “To lay off this many people at this time of year is a terrible thing to do, and all for the purpose of lining his own pockets while blaming those he laid off.” Due to the layoffs, some recent reviews urged customers to boycott the company.

One reader commented in a one-star review, “I wouldn’t use this company because the CEO just laid off loads of staff right before the holidays while only earning $750 million from SPAC [special purpose acquisition company]backers.”

“Avoid utilizing this company at all costs,” said another. Just before Christmas, a vile CEO wrecked many people’s lives by labeling people he doesn’t know as ‘lazy.'” Garg’s resignation was called for in some reviews.

“Just before Christmas, the business’s CEO fired 900 employees via a Zoom call, despite the fact that the layoffs were financially unnecessary and the company was booming.” One review stated, “It had literally just received a billion dollar cash influx on top of its already huge profits.”

“No one should do anything until the board of directors eliminates CEO Vishal Garg in a Zoom call or he resigns.” This is a condensed version of the information.