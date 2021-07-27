After a man runs through a TSA checkpoint, the Dallas Airport is put on lockdown.

After allegedly rushing through a checkpoint at Dallas Love Field Airport, a man was apprehended, causing minor delays for other travelers.

Following an alleged security breach on Sunday night, video posted to social media shows a guy being hauled away in handcuffs.

After a man rushed through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, the Dallas Love Field airport was placed on lockdown, according to the Dallas Texas TV Twitter feed.

Following the event, images and videos show a big gathering of travellers waiting in line for baggage claim and standing around in various parts of the airport.

The Dallas Love Field airport is now on lockdown after a person attempted to flee the TSA screening and was apprehended.

July 26, 2021, Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV)

Dallas Police confirmed to This website that an alarm went off at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 in one of the exit lanes of Dallas Love Field Airport.

Later, Jeremy Hall, 31, was seen strolling away from the unsafe area in the opposite direction as the passengers exited.

Officers were sent to the area to try to track down the culprit.

TSA and Dallas police officers discovered Hall in the food court area after several minutes. Hall was arrested for Criminal Trespass and put into jail.

A representative for Dallas Love Field Airport verified to This website that an individual breached the TSA checkpoint, causing a temporary delay in screening but “no impact on flight operations.”

Under Sunday night, a number of people tweeted about the airport being on lockdown.

“At Dallas Love Field, people are being prohibited from leaving the terminal. There was no explanation given. Hundreds are waiting,” writes Mark Siebel, the Washington Post’s technology policy editor.

MD Sanchez, a Twitter user, added, “There has been an arrest.” The TSA has a large number of security officials on the site. There isn’t anyone coming in or out.”

At Dallas Love Field, people are being blocked from leaving the terminal. There was no explanation given. Hundreds of people are waiting.

July 26, 2021 — mark seibel (@markseibel)

The event occurs as the Federal Aviation Administration reported a significant increase in the number of occurrences of rowdy passengers on American airlines.

There have been 3,509 occurrences of rowdy people on board, according to FAA data. This is a condensed version of the information.