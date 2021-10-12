After a man mistakenly believes they stole money, two women are shot and their bodies are thrown over a bridge.

A Georgia Department of Transportation work crew uncovered the graves of two half-sisters—18-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Truvenia Cambell—under a bridge near Rome, Georgia, on May 13, 2020, according to WSB-TV.

Both women were dressed shabbily and carried handbags around their necks. According to authorities, Richardson’s car, a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla, had been set on fire in the woods.

Three males have been detained and charged with murder in connection with the murders of the women. The men in question are Devon Watts, 36, Christopher Pullen, 23, and Desmond Brown, 28.

According to investigators, the three males suspected the ladies had taken Brown’s wallet during a home party in Alabama. The men then convinced the women to get into Brown’s Volkswagen, where they were confronted on the way back to Rome, Georgia, 18 miles east of the Alabama border.

At some point during the journey, the men ordered the women to exit the van. Brown then searched them with a gun, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. During the search, Campbell fought back and was shot three times. After then, the gunman shot Richardson twice.

Special Agent Ghee Wilson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) indicated in a late 2020 court appearance that the three guys blamed each other for the women’s deaths. The three men were all members of the Bloods gang, a mostly African-American street gang that was created in 1972.

According to Wilson, the guys put the women’s bodies in the trunk of Brown’s car before hurling them over the bridge. The women’s DNA was later discovered in the trunk of the car by authorities.

The men stopped their vehicles while transferring the women’s bodies to buy three pairs of gloves and sell synthetic marijuana, according to security camera footage.

Brown’s mother allegedly called him the next morning to tell him that she had found his wallet concealed beneath the television.

According to the Rome News-Tribune, Pullen, who was in Brown’s car when his mother called, said Brown became “erratic” after hearing the news, adding, “I just got two bodies for nothing.”

Richardson was a senior at Armuchee High School at the time.