After a man allegedly tries to steal a plane at an airport, police issue a warning that “video games are not real.”

A Colorado man has been charged with attempting to steal a plane and fly it to Hawaii.

Following an altercation at the Centennial Airport on July 14, Sterlin Antonio Love, 31, is facing a number of charges, according to WKRN.

Love is accused of climbing the fence and attempting to steal a Gulfstream plane that was taxiing down the runway.

Love attempted to board the plane and fly to Hawaii, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 16, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, “Today officially begins a series that we’d like to call “Note to Self.”

“This notice is based on an actual occurrence (this week) in which a suspicious individual attempted to hijack a plane and fly to Hawaii by breaching the protective perimeter to the runway at Centennial Airport.

“We’ve all needed a vacation at some point, but this went a little too far… a reminder to myself… There is no such thing as reality in video games… Stealing a plane is not a good idea.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office used social media to share photographs of the suspect approaching the jet on the runway.

A Denver Police Department helicopter is also seen responding to the situation, which happened to be at the airport at the time.

Love was arrested and is now facing accusations of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing.

An update has been requested from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2019, an Arkansas man pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a commercial jet so that he could attend a rap event in Chicago.

After pleading to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary, Zemarcuis Scott of Texarkana was sentenced to five years probation in January 2019.

Scott was discovered in the cockpit of an American Eagle twin-engine jet at Texarkana Regional Airport in July 2018, prompting the allegations.

Scott was hoping to fly the jet to Chicago to see rapper Famous Dex perform, according to officials at the time.

Despite his lack of piloting experience, Scott is said to have assured investigators that flying the plane would be as simple as pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Scott admitted that he had considered stealing a plane for about a year. This is a condensed version of the information.