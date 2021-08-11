After a legal battle, Prince Andrew travels the length and breadth of the United Kingdom to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

On Tuesday, Prince Andrew accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on her Scottish summer vacation, just 24 hours after he was accused of sexually assaulting a Jeffrey Epstein victim in a lawsuit.

As Virginia Giuffre’s civil claim in New York produced a wave of global headlines, the Duke of York traveled more than 500 miles to Balmoral Castle to see his mother.

For the second day in a row, the pro-royal Daily Mail ran the story on its top page with the headline: “Downfall of the Duke?”

Andrew’s biographer Nigel Cawthorne speculated that he would lose his status as “His Royal Highness,” while newspaper commentator Dan Wootton speculated that he might be compelled to leave his grace and favor house, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

The queen’s second son and his legal team are on their second day of silence over sexual assault and battery charges dating back to 2001, when Giuffre was 17 years old.

However, after arriving at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire yesterday, he will have to explain himself to his mother.

On Monday, hours before the lawsuit was filed in New York, Elizabeth herself landed at the 50,000-acre private estate.

She was met with a guard of honor from the Balaklava Company of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, which was led by Lance Corporal Cruachan IV, a Shetland Pony.

The charming ceremony, however, was quickly overshadowed, casting a pall over the Queen’s first visit to Balmoral Castle since Prince Philip’s death in April.

“The Queen’s trademark aptitude for reading the public mood has served her well for decades,” ITV Royal Correspondent Chris Ship commented on Twitter.

“So, as Prince Andrew arrives at Balmoral to be with the Queen, what words of counsel will she have for her son as his accuser files a lawsuit against him and his international reputation takes another hit?”

