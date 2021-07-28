After a leak at a Texas chemical plant, officials confirm there is no risk of air contamination.

The Associated Press stated that officials determined there was no concern of air contamination following a chemical leak at the LyondellBasell plant near Houston. Officials say the leak, which happened at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, killed two people and injured many more.

According to the corporation, air quality monitoring “continues to show no levels of concern for the community,” and the leak has been repaired and cleanup is underway. According to the Associated Press, the company also stated that it was working closely with responders to ensure that all personnel and contractors who were working in the area of the plant where the leak occurred were accounted for.

After learning of the deaths, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered a statement on Twitter.

“I was heartbroken to learn of the two fatalities at Lyondell Basell’s La Porte factory. Our county and other first responder agencies are working to provide assistance to the other workers who have been affected and to ensure that the problem is under control. “Thank you to everyone who helped,” the statement said.

According to company spokesperson Chevalier Gray, the incident featured an acetic acid spill at the factory in the La Porte Complex. On the site were emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid.

At the plant, Gray said two people “suffered death injuries” and four others “suffered burns.” Hundreds more people were hurt, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The two people who died were contractors, according to the company, and their names were not revealed right away.

At a news conference Tuesday night, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said one person was airlifted to a hospital and another was transported by ambulance. Five other people were treated on the spot, and many more were being watched for symptoms such as trouble breathing and swallowing, as well as irritation or skin burns.

“Sometimes when there’s a leak, the word conjures up images of stuff gushing out. A leak could potentially be caused by something exploding on the top and releasing the chemical. So if we start looking into it, we’ll be able to go into more detail,” Christensen added.

The cause was being investigated, according to the business.

