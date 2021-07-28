After a lawsuit, Activision’s CEO announces hiring changes and the removal of “inappropriate” game content.

In the wake of sexual harassment and employment discrimination allegations, Activision Blizzard is adopting company-wide changes.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a letter to all Activision workers on Tuesday. The letter is in reaction to an alleged walkout planned for Wednesday, July 28.

In a statement, the organizers stated, “We believe that our values as employees are not truly reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.”

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a complaint against Blizzard Entertainment and its parent company, Activision Blizzard, on July 20. Activision Blizzard is accused of “creating a culture of frequent sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination,” according to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.