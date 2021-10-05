After a jury ordered $137 million to be paid to a black former employee, Tesla downplays workplace racism.

Tesla has played down claims of racism after being forced to pay over $137 million to a Black former employee who claimed he was subjected to racial harassment at the company’s plant.

In a lawsuit, Owen Diaz claimed that while working as a contractor elevator operator at Tesla’s Fremont facility in 2015 and 2016, he was subjected to “daily racist epithets,” including the “n-word.” Diaz further said that workers drew swastikas and left racist artwork throughout the plant, and that despite repeated complaints, management failed to stop the harassment.

Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a toxic work environment, according to a jury in San Francisco. According to his attorney Lawrence Organ of the California Civil Rights Law Group, they awarded $130 million in punitive damages and $6.9 million for mental pain. Organ has been contacted for more information.

Tesla produced a blog post by Valerie Capers Workman, the company’s vice president of people, after the verdict, which it claimed had been addressed to employees.

Workman used witness testimony to characterize the usage of racial slurs in the post. “In addition to Mr. Diaz, three other witnesses (all non-Tesla contract employees) testified at trial that racial slurs (including the n-word) were heard on the Fremont manufacturing floor on a frequent basis,” she wrote.

“While they all agreed that using the n-word in the workplace was inappropriate, they also believed that the language was most often used in a ‘friendly’ manner and by African-American colleagues.”

Tesla responded to Diaz’s harassment charges by firing two contractors and suspending a third, according to Workman.

“Mr. Diaz himself testified that the results of one of the investigations were ‘very satisfactory,’ and he acknowledged that each of his complaints was followed up on,” she wrote.

Workman did admit, however, that Tesla “wasn’t great” when Diaz was there. Tesla had changed in the years afterwards, she claimed, creating an employee relations team to investigate employee concerns as well as a diversity, equity, and inclusion team.

“While we strongly think that these facts do not explain the jury’s decision in San Francisco, we acknowledge that we were not faultless in 2015 and 2016,” Workman said.

