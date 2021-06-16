After a judge approves the project, opponents of Enbridge Energy promise to “fight” to stop it.

Following the approval of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, opponents of the project have vowed to appeal the judgment. Last week, 250 pipeline activists were arrested at construction sites in northern Minnesota, demanding that President Joe Biden halt the project.

“If the Biden administration has any illusions, this is now very much a national fight about which people will learn more and more,” said Bill McKibben, founder of the climate change organization 350.org. “People have already started pouring here from all across the country.”

The Minnesota Department of Commerce, along with tribal and climate change organizations, had sought the court to overturn crucial pipeline licenses on the basis that Enbridge’s oil demand predictions did not meet legal criteria. According to the Associated Press, the three-judge court agreed 2-1 to uphold the permits.

The opponents of the pipeline can appeal the decision to the state supreme court.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The new Line 3 would transport tar sands oil and conventional petroleum from Alberta to Enbridge’s Superior, Wisconsin terminal. Except for the Minnesota leg, which is around 60% complete, the project is practically finished.

Opponents of the $7 billion project warn that the heavy oil will hasten climate change and cause spills in sensitive places where Native Americans collect wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal herbs, and assert treaty rights.

Calgary-based The rebuilt Line 3 will be made of stronger steel, according to Enbridge, and will better preserve the environment while restoring capacity and ensuring reliable oil supplies to U.S. refineries. It had to go through a lengthy environmental approval process. Because it is increasingly prone to corrosion and breaking, the old line is currently operating at around half capacity.

Activists have pledged to continue their fight against the project throughout the summer, despite the mounting conflict over energy projects and growing awareness that ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation. They’re also drawing comparisons with the Dakota Access pipeline issue, which sparked massive protests at the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakotas in 2016 and 2017.

