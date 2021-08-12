After a home-shaking gender reveal explosion that was heard in two states, a man pleads guilty.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor arising from an explosion that occurred during a gender reveal party earlier this year.

At the time of the party in April, residents in two northeastern U.S. states notified local media that they heard an explosion. The abrupt and loud explosion stunned residents in Kingston, New Hampshire, near the quarry where the party was place, according to Manchester-based WMUR-TV. Others in nearby Plaistow told the station that the boom was powerful enough to knock down pictures on their walls.

According to WBTS-CD, some individuals in Massachusetts also heard the blast. According to police, no one was hurt as a result of the explosion.

According to the Associated Press, a man named Anthony Spinelli of Kingston pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct on Tuesday. When This website contacted the Kingston Police Department, they confirmed Spinelli’s identification.

Spinelli was fined $620 in addition to the disorderly conduct conviction, according to the Associated Press, with the majority of that amount suspended for a year depending on Spinelli’s behavior.

The complaint issued against Spinelli was deemed “reasonable” by Kingston police, according to a statement shared with This website.

“Based on the evidence, we believe the charge and disposition were justified at the conclusion of the investigation,” police stated.

“We are grateful that no one was wounded during the gender reveal incident, and empathetic to the fact that it surprised the community,” the department stated in its statement.

Video obtained by a home’s doorbell camera near the gender reveal party and shared with Boston’s WBZ-TV at the moment of the spring explosion shows the structure slightly trembling from the blast’s impact. In the obtained footage, the sound of the explosion could also be heard in the background.

Residents in Kingston reported the explosion to authorities, who confirmed it was part of a gender reveal party, according to the Associated Press. According to police, the explosion was caused by 80 pounds of Tannerite, a binary explosive. Binary explosives, according to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), are made up of two elements, neither of which is explosive. This is a condensed version of the information.