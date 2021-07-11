After a hit-and-run kills her 4-year-old daughter, a grieving mother pleads with the driver to surrender.

After her 4-year-old daughter was killed and her 5-year-old son was left in serious condition in a Friday night automobile incident in Los Angeles’ Harbor City neighborhood, a heartbroken mother is pushing the hit-and-run driver to “come clean.”

Adrianna Rodriguez said she couldn’t believe her baby child had been killed, according to local news outlets.

Rodriguez said of her daughter Jayda, “She was born a premie, two months early.” “She’s been in the hospital for 39 days and this is what she gets. Please come clean and turn yourself in, whomever you are. “Took a poor, helpless baby.”

Another vehicle made an unlawful U-turn in front of Rodriguez’s family at 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Normandie and Vermont avenues, according to CBSLA. To avoid a collision, the father, Robert Sanchez, swerved his pickup truck, forcing it to rollover many times and crash into a light pole. According to witnesses, the driver who made the U-turn fled the scene swiftly, while others went to assist people in the smashed vehicle.

Witness Vernell Mosley told the news site that “about six or seven of us pushed the car to get the little girl from under it, and once we got her out and cleared her out, that’s when the father became coherent.”

The two children, Jayda and Robby Sanchez, were subsequently rushed to the hospital with their father, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to ABC7, the child was confirmed dead at the hospital, while the toddler and his father were treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at large Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and a description of the vehicle was not immediately available, according to ABC7. Despite the fact that the mishap was not a traditional hit-and-run, authorities are treating it as such because the driver’s actions led to the fatal event and the individual did not stop at the site to assist, according to CBSLA.

To memorialize Jayda, a monument of lights and balloons was built up near the crash site. The young girl’s great aunt has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses.

