After a historic low last year, Monarch Butterflies are returning in large numbers to California.

Following a population low last year, California is experiencing a resurgence of colorful companions.

Western monarch butterflies, which are orange and black in color, are making a comeback in the area. More than 50,000 monarch butterflies are currently resting on the central coast, according to an unconfirmed count. This figure contrasts sharply with the fewer than 2,000 monarchs documented in 2020. The official butterfly population count began on November 13th.

“We’re pretty optimistic and just incredibly delighted that there are monarchs here and that gives us a bit more time to work toward recovery of the Western monarch migration,” said Sarina Jepsen of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

Monarch butterflies from the West move to roughly 100 wintering locations along California’s Pacific coast, according to the Associated Press. They frequently arrive in the state in early November and fly across the country as the weather warms up in March.

More than 13,000 monarch butterflies are expected to arrive in Monterey County, which includes Pacific Grove. The community is noted for its dedication to monarch butterfly conservation, earning it the moniker “Butterfly Town, USA.” ‘ “I don’t recall having such a poor year before, and I thought they were done,” said Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce President Moe Ammar. “They had vanished. They said they wouldn’t come back, and sure enough, this year, they did.” Scientists believe that climate change is to blame for the reduction of monarchs. The existence of butterflies normally signals a healthy ecosystem, however the plants from which the butterflies feed have been dying.

There are presently no restrictions or protections in place for the monarch butterfly.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Xerces Society count from 2020 found fewer than 2,000 butterflies, down from tens of thousands in recent years and millions in the 1980s when they gathered in trees from Mendocino County in Northern California to Baja California, Mexico in the south. Their roosting grounds are now primarily centered on California’s central coast.

Every winter, western monarch butterflies migrate south from the Pacific Northwest to California, then return to the same area in the spring. This is a condensed version of the information.