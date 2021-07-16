After a hedge fund sale, the Capital Gazette, the site of a mass shooting in 2018, closed its physical newsroom.

Despite receiving a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the incident that killed five of its employees, the future of the Maryland newspaper that was the subject of a mass shooting in 2018 is questionable.

Following a sale to New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital, Capital Gazette Communications’ physical newsroom closed its doors, forcing the few surviving employees to work remotely. The Capital newspaper, which was the focus of the shooting, is one of four publications published by the corporation.

The transaction is the most recent large purchase of a newspaper company by an investment firm looking to maximize earnings in struggling industries.

“On that day in 2018, we lost journalists, and now we worry we might be losing our local paper as well,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley told the Associated Press. “However, we’ll do everything we can to keep the local paper alive. We require it.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Residents of the state’s gorgeous capital, who vividly recall the attack that shattered their town, are relieved that the gunman has been held criminally guilty three years after the massacre.

The newspaper shooting spree in 2018 was one of the bloodiest attacks on journalists in American history. In many ways, though, it was eerily similar to past mass shootings that have occurred in towns around the United States. Many Annapolis residents have learned that the scorching effects leave a long-lasting wound.

“I believe it affected a large number of individuals here, not just in our newsroom. Their local paper was targeted, and since we were such an integral part of the community, it felt like an attack on them,” said Paul Gillespie, the paper’s photographer, who got to flee the newsroom during the carnage and now suffers from PTSD.

Jarrod Ramos, the shooter, will be sentenced to prison rather than a maximum-security mental health facility, according to Thursday’s decision. Prosecutors want the killer with a vendetta against the local daily to serve five life sentences without the chance of release.

Because Annapolis is such a close-knit community, practically everyone—young and old—was affected in some way by the rampage, which was easily the most horrific occurrence to strike the 40,000-person capital in recent memory.

At the back of the counter. This is a condensed version of the information.