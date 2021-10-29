After a GOP clerk was stripped of his authority after sharing QAnon memes, a voting machine went missing.

Following the loss of a polling tabulator after a Republican county clerk was stripped of her ability to administer the next local election, Michigan State Police launched a criminal investigation on Thursday.

Stephanie Scott, the Adams Township clerk and a social media poster of QAnon memes, refused to have the computer serviced because she didn’t trust it and wanted to keep old election data, according to Bridge Michigan. As a result, the Michigan Bureau of Elections proceeded to revoke Scott’s election administration authorization, citing her failure to meet her “legal responsibilities.” When the municipality’s equipment was collected, however, Marney Kast, a Hillsdale County GOP clerk now in charge of running the Adams Township election, stated her office was unable to locate the tablet.

Kast told Bridge Michigan, “I don’t know where it is or if it’s been tampered with.” She said she and her crew went to the town hall on Monday to safeguard the voting equipment at the request of Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater.

On the same day, Brater sent Scott a note instructing her not to conduct any election-related administrative tasks. As a result, Scott accused the state of “tyranny.”

“The county clerk’s office and now the Secretary of State are requesting that I turn in my machine for unrestricted access, and God only knows what they’ll do with it,” Scott told Bridge Michigan earlier this week. “When the fox is protecting the hen house, someone has to step up and protect the hens.” The office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stated that a criminal investigation was underway, but gave no other specifics. The Michigan State Police have also confirmed that they are investigating the secretary of state’s request.

Scott had previously been cautioned of “consequences if you continue to fail to perform your statutory duties” and urged to correct “false” claims she had made about the voting tabulator by the state.

Some conspiracy theorists believe the machines were used to steal President Donald Trump’s election in 2020, although there is no proof to support this theory.

Brater even emphasized to Scott in the letter that the tabulator does not save data, but instead houses a USB drive for each election. This is a condensed version of the information.