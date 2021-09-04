After a GoDaddy warning, the website for reporting Texas abortion violations became inaccessible.

A website set up to allow Texans to report abortion legislation infractions became inaccessible as of Saturday after receiving a warning from its initial domain registrar, GoDaddy.

GoDaddy notified Texas Right to Life, the organization that created the website, that it had broken “several provisions” of its terms of service, including Section 5.2, which prohibits the acquisition of personal information about anybody without their “express prior written agreement.”

As a result, GoDaddy informed Texas Right to Life that it needed to find a new host within 24 hours.

The Texas Right to Life website went down on Saturday, with the URL prolifewhistleblower.com redirecting users to a page with an HTTP 503 error.

The top of the page stated, “Your access to this site has been restricted by the site owner.” “If you believe you have been blocked in error, please contact the site’s owner for help.”

This website’s staff members from various states tested the site about noon on Saturday and encountered the error page, indicating that the problem is not limited to a single state.

The whistleblower site reportedly found a new home near the end of the day on Friday in Epik, which had previously supplied emergency hosting services for a number of right-wing-affiliated websites, including social networking platforms Parler and Gab, as well as the notorious hate forum 8chan. It’s uncertain whether the arrangement between Texas Right to Life and Epik will go through at this time.

This website contacted Texas Right to Life about the issue and its hosting plans, but did not receive a response before publication. “We will not be silenced,” Texas Right to Life director of media and communication Kimberlyn Schwartz stated in a prior statement. If anti-Lifers wish to take down our website, we’ll restore it. No one has the power to stop us from speaking the truth. Nobody will be able to stop us from saving lives. The mob is not a threat to us. We are not going to back down.”

The site’s problems with GoDaddy are the result of a Gizmodo report revealing that it may be breaking the domain provider’s policies. Activists and concerned people had already attempted to undermine the site by filling it with false reports, including ones that falsely linked Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. This is a condensed version of the information.