After a Florida man died from the Delta Variant, his funeral became a COVID vaccination event.

The funeral of a recently deceased Florida man transformed into a COVID-19 immunization and testing event.

Marquis Davis, 28, died of the virus on July 26 and had not been vaccinated, according to ABC News. Davis told his wife before his situation worsened that whenever he recovered, he wanted to get vaccinated.

Davis’s wife, Charnese, praised him as a dedicated company owner and a caring father. He was also described as an attentive family member who looked after his siblings when their mother died in 2012.

Davis began to show signs of COVID-19 in late July, complaining of shortness of breath and overall malaise before being diagnosed. He was isolated at home, but his health deteriorated. He was eventually admitted to the hospital.

“He was gasping for air simply getting up,” Charnese explained. “I was like, ‘This is not normal; you require additional assistance.’”

It was then discovered that he had contracted the more contagious Delta strain of the virus, which has been causing outbreaks across the United States.

Davis was said to be “adamant” about not getting vaccinated before being admitted to the hospital.

He was put on a ventilator while in the hospital, but it was clear after less than a week that he wouldn’t make it.

According to WFTV, his wife explained, “He was in the hospital.” “When I get out of here, Bae, I’m going to get the immunization,” he remarked. As a result, he was going to get it. ‘Good, I’m glad you said that, but it’s too late,’ I said.

Davis’s wake and memorial were changed into a vaccination event after his church, Faith Temple Christian Center in Rockledge, Florida, recommended it to his wife.

The event began on Friday and will end on Saturday afternoon, with attendees receiving vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

“[Marquis] was 28 years old, with the rest of his life ahead of him, and his life was cut short because of COVID-19, specifically this Delta variation, and the fact that he was not vaccinated,” said Dr. R. Shaun Ferguson, pastor of Faith Temple. “As a church, our position is to get this cut. Let’s get started. I don’t want to witness another person’s death. This is a condensed version of the information.