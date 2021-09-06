After a fisherman falls overboard, a shark partially amputates his leg and transports him to the hospital.

On Friday morning, a fisherman was transported to the hospital after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Louisiana and suffering a severe leg injury.

A crew member from the fishing vessel Moon Glow fell overboard and was bitten by a shark early Friday morning, according to the Coast Guard. The victim was a 64-year-old guy who had fallen into the ocean while untangling fishnets from the vessel’s propeller.

Crew members used a tourniquet to assist stem the bleeding after the man’s leg was “partially severed” during the incident. A helicopter crew was dispatched after the Coast Guard’s duty flight surgeon suggested a medevac for the fisherman. They rushed the victim to New Orleans’ University Medical Center. The man was hoisted into the helicopter by the Coast Guard, as shown on video.

The individual was in a critical state when he arrived at the hospital. The Coast Guard was contacted by this website for an update on the man’s condition, but no response was received in time for publishing.

The shark that attacked the fisherman’s species and size were unknown, according to the Coast Guard. The attack took place around 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, on the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the University of Florida, the Gulf of Mexico is home to at least 24 shark species. Nurse sharks can be found in the Gulf of Mexico’s northern waters, and hammerhead sharks of various types are common. Bull sharks, tiger sharks, and blacktip sharks are among the other shark species found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although great white sharks have been spotted in the Gulf of Mexico, the University of Florida notes that they prefer cooler waters and are rarely seen.

According to the Global Shark Attack File, which is kept by the Shark Research Institute, there have only been two additional shark attacks in the Gulf of Mexico this year. An 11-year-old child was bitten on the ankle by what seemed to be a tiny shark on August 28 on Galveston Island, Texas.

