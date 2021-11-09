After a fight with uninvited guests at a wedding, a man was shot and killed.

According to KSL-TV, Oscar Avila, 38, was attending a family wedding at The Ganesh Center in Midvale on Saturday when several unwelcome guests arrived.

Avila later got into a confrontation with several of the unauthorized attendees in the venue’s parking lot, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.

According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a shooting at the venue, situated at 145 East Fort Union Boulevard, at roughly 11.30 p.m.

They discovered Avila bleeding on the ground when they arrived. Despite the attempts of wedding guests and police officials to save his life, the Midvale resident was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to local news outlets.

After the tragic shooting, Cutler told KSL-TV that the wedding party was so large that officers from various law enforcement agencies were brought in to help with crowd control.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, but police are apparently investigating “promising leads” to find the perpetrators.

They continued to question guests at the wedding on Monday.

The identity of a suspect has not been revealed, nor has a description, but police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

“Any tiny bit of evidence, even if you believe it’s unimportant or not exactly what we’re looking for,” Cutler said, “may contribute a piece to the puzzle that helps us solve this.”

Avila was a father of five who was suffering from a fatal disease, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise funds for funeral expenses.

His sister Maria Avila wrote on the page that he was “a wonderful Son, Brother, and Father,” and that the shooting happened the night of their parents’ wedding.

"He leaves behind five children whom he adored. He was terminally ill and was on and off dialysis, all the while attempting to spend as much time as possible with his family and children. He was a gruff, hilarious guy who was a fantastic friend when you needed him and would help anyone if he could. He was a good man who was devoted and honest, but his time had come.