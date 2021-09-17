After a fight at a gas station, a USPS employee shoots a man.

Following an argument at a gas station, a man claims he was shot by a postal worker. He describes how terrified he was after the event.

According to Darren Jackson of ABC13, the altercation began when a USPS employee bumped into him inside a Chevron station on Fannin and Rosedale streets near Flower Row in Houston, Texas, where they were both filling gas.

Jackson, a medical transport driver, said he chose to “speak to him and make things right,” intending to educate him how to “try to respect people” as a child.

“It didn’t work,” Jackson said, and the altercation outside the store intensified on Thursday morning. He claimed that as a postal worker in uniform, he would be more open to a peaceful discussion.

According to the network, Houston Police reported the postal worker pulled out a revolver. Jackson went to a flower shop on Rosedale after being shot, believing he was being chased.

He displayed two wounds, one in his arm and the other in his chest, to ABC13. According to him, the bullet just missed his heart.

“I’ve got a gaping hole in my chest. “It was approved,” Jackson replied. The store’s entrance was smashed by at least one gunshot.

He traveled the mile and a half back to the petrol station to fetch his vehicle after being treated at Ben Taub Hospital.

Darren Jackson walked from the hospital to the murder scene near Midtown a few hours after being shot twice and recounted his version of events. According to HPD, the suspected shooter, a @USPS employee, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

September 17, 2021 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley)

According to ABC13, the unidentified gunman faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The USPS claimed it was “assisting the Houston Police Department in an incident that happened on Thursday, September 16, 2021” in a statement.

The USPS and Houston Police Department have been approached for comment by this website.

