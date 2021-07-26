After a fatal shooting in Texas, a crowd stones the gunman to death.

On Monday early, a guy allegedly opened fire and murdered at least one person at a party in Fort Wort, Texas, causing the other partygoers to apparently stone the alleged gunman to death on the spot.

Investigators say a man opened fire on multiple persons in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth at 12:50 a.m. Monday near Bryant Irvin Road and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, killing one partygoer. According to KDFW-TV, the crowd defended themselves by throwing a volley of landscaping stones at the alleged shooter, killing him. “The shooter was struck many times with at least one landscaping brick,” police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet published the suspect’s official cause of death, according to Fort Worth police.

The incident occurred at a “small gathering…in the backyard of a property,” where one of the guests became unhappy and left the party on Sunday night, according to Fort Worth police. The alleged shooter then returned to the party with another person and opened fire, killing one person and injuring several others before being pursued by other partygoers.

“A group of people grabbed up concrete landscape blocks and started throwing them towards the shooter,” police stated in a statement released Monday afternoon. “The gunman was eventually grabbed by the group and either fell or was carried to the ground. The attacker proceeded to fire at the crowd, killing at least two more people.”

According to local news outlets, one person is in critical condition and two others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, in addition to the two deaths.

Authorities have not published the names of the deceased gunman or the gunshot victims.

Dee Edwards, a neighborhood homeowner who alerted the Star-Telegram newspaper about the brawl outside her home early Monday morning, said, “I peeked out and looked, and I saw two bodies in my driveway.” She then immediately dialed 911.

Other neighbors stated the persons participating in the shooting and stoning of the gunman all knew each other and regularly threw parties in the Como neighborhood, which stretches east from Horne Street to.