After a fatal police shooting, Donovon Lynch’s family has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Virginia Beach.

Donovon Lynch’s father is suing the city of Virginia Beach for $50 million after his son was fatally shot by a police officer earlier this year.

Lynch’s shooting gained national attention after his cousin, artist Pharrell Williams, appealed for openness in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Lynch, 25, was allegedly brandishing a weapon when a cop shot him, according to Virginia Beach police. However, because the officer’s body camera was not turned on at the time of the shooting, no film of the incident was collected.

Lawyers representing Lynch’s father, Wayne Lynch, the executor of his estate, claim that the civil rights case they filed adds to the story of the shooting and the police response, as well as naming the officer involved for the first time as Solomon Simmons.

Lynch was walking back to his car after leaving a restaurant with a buddy on the night of March 26 when Simmons shot him on the city’s seafront, according to the legal complaint obtained by This website.

According to the complaint, Officer Simmons was on his way to attend to an incident in which Mr. Lynch was neither a suspect or involved. “Officer Simmons or anyone else was not in any danger from Mr. Lynch.”

The city and Simmons are accused of wrongful killing, disproportionate force, gross negligence, and failure to adequately educate and oversee, according to the complaint.

According to the allegation, Virginia Beach police were dispatched to the city’s beachside area to investigate reports of gunfire.

According to the complaint, Lynch and his friend were in a restaurant when the rounds were fired.

According to the complaint, when they exited, they witnessed “a swarm of individuals and Virginia Beach Police Officers.” “They made the decision to leave the Oceanfront and began walking away from the crowds and back to their cars.”

According to the allegation, the males came upon Simmons as they were going towards their cars.

"Immediately, unlawfully, and without warning, Officer Simmons fired his police-issued firearm at Mr. Lynch, shooting him twice and killing him," it said. "At the time of his death, Mr. Lynch was 6'5" and weighed 305 lbs. A former offensive lineman for the University of Virginia College at Wise, he stood out due to his enormous size.