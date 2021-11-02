After a fatal crash, Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was charged with driving under the influence.

After being engaged in a car accident in which one person died, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders was charged with driving under the influence.

The accident happened at 3:39 a.m. local time near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

According to investigators, the collision involved a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav 4. The Toyota Rav 4 was on fire when cops arrived, according to the LVMPD on Twitter.

According to the LVMPD, “fire department personnel responded and discovered a deceased victim inside the Toyota.”

Ruggs was recognized as the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette, according to the LVMPD.

Ruggs’ car allegedly collided with the Toyota Rav 4’s rear side, according to the LVMPD’s preliminary investigation.

Ruggs allegedly remained on the scene after the collision and “showed symptoms of impairment,” according to the LVMPD.

In a tweet, LVMPD stated, “He was brought to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.” “Ruggs will be charged with causing death via DUI.” Hector Mejia of KLAS-TV in Las Vegas took to Twitter to provide photographs of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

In a tweet featuring a video of the two automobiles, Mejia wrote, “Rainbow is still stopped in both directions until deadly investigators get a better look with daylight.”

Ruggs, according to ESPN, could face a sentence of two to twenty years in jail if convicted.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Raiders stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Raiders stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

The statement continued, "We are grieved by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family." "At this moment, we are gathering information and will not have any more comment." Ruggs was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.