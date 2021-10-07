After a failed breeding attempt, an endangered Sumatran tiger died.

Kirana, a critically endangered female Sumatran tiger, died on Tuesday morning at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium after a failed breeding attempt, according to zoo authorities. The loss has left staff members and social media commenters “devastated.”

The zoo claimed in a press release on Monday that the coupling of Kirana, six, and Raja, two, took place over several months.

“Keepers moved the two close together so they could see and smell each other while still being physically separated by a mesh door, then closely monitored the pair, looking for ‘chuffing,’ fence-rubbing, and other positive signs that they were attracted to and comfortable with each other,” according to the release.

Keepers removed the mesh barrier between Kirana and Raja once the team judged that they were ready to meet physically. However, everything went tragically wrong.

When the caretakers realized Kirana was in danger, they diverted Raja’s attention and separated the tigers.

“Over the weekend, the veterinary and animal care teams swiftly addressed Kirana’s life-threatening injuries, giving supportive treatment and closely monitoring her,” the zoo said.

Despite the fact that her health appeared to be improving on Sunday, she died on Tuesday morning as a result of her injuries. “Substantial trauma,” as well as a bacterial infection, were discovered during a necropsy.

“It’s common for tigers to spar with each other when they procreate, and there is usually some level of hostility,” Dr. Karen Goodrowe, the zoo’s general curator, said. “With tiger introductions, this level of hostility was way above what we would predict.” Sumatran tigers, also known as Sunda tigers, are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund, with fewer than 400 animals remaining in the wild today. The most serious risks to the species are habitat loss and poaching. According to National Geographic, “the key cause behind a nearly 20% decrease in Sumatran tiger habitat between 2000 and 2012 was the spread of palm oil plantations,” as well as loss of prey due to deforestation. Tiger bones are also popular on the black market, as some wealthy Chinese think that an elixir known as tiger bone wine will “impart tiger qualities to the drinker.” In order to save Sumatran tigers from extinction, they are raised in captivity. However, there are just 77 Sumatran. This is a condensed version of the information.