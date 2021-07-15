After a facial recognition camera misidentified her, a black teen was barred from skating.

The parents of a Black teenager are considering legal action after she was denied entry to a skating rink because the venue’s facial recognition system misdiagnosed her.

Juliea Robinson dropped off her daughter, Lamya Robinson, to spend time with friends at the Riverside Arena in Livonia, Michigan, on Saturday.

Staff, on the other hand, barred the child from entering when facial recognition software mistakenly recognized her as someone who had been involved in an argument at the rink in March.

Juliea Robinson posted a snapshot of the scan on her Facebook page the next day, claiming that the event was racially motivated.

In a post that has since been made private, she wrote, “So, I had the worst experience at Riverside Skating Rink.” “They scanned my daughter’s face and told me she was barred because of this photo in the corner that isn’t my child!! ”

Lamya Robinson told local television station WJBK that the scan results perplexed her because she had never visited the rink before. “I thought to myself, ‘That’s not me.’ Who is this mysterious figure? ” she explained.

“You’re basically saying every young Black, dark girl with glasses matches the profile, and that’s not right,” her mother added.

Juliea Robinson and her husband, Derrick Robinson, informed the TV station that they were thinking about filing a lawsuit.

They claimed that their daughter’s safety had been jeopardized when she was ordered to leave the building, but that they were relieved that the police were not contacted.

Derrick Robinson claimed, “You guys put my daughter out of the establishment by herself, without understanding what may have transpired.”

The skating rink said in a statement to the broadcaster that a manager had urged Juliea Robinson to call back during the week.

“The software matched her daughter 97 percent of the time. This is what we looked at, not the thumbnail photographs taken by Ms. Robinson. We apologize if we made a mistake,” the statement continued.

Juliea Robinson and the Riverside Arena have been contacted for comment by this publication.

The incident comes as facial recognition technology is once again under review.

As he spoke before Congress this week, Robert Williams, a Black man who was detained after being falsely identified as a suspected shoplifter, urged Congress to act. This is a condensed version of the information.