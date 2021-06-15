After a Facebook user shared his allegedly racist comments with the police commissioner, a cop was placed on leave.

A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a Facebook user brought the officer’s police commissioner’s attention to his allegedly racist comments on social media.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer announced on Tuesday that the officer who made the posts on his personal Facebook profile while off-duty has been placed on administrative leave, and the department is investigating the allegations.

“This incident concerns alleged comments made on Facebook by an off-duty officer using his personal Facebook account. “As soon as the Warren Police Department learned of the allegation, it launched an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave,” Dwyer said in a statement. “The Warren Police Department does not tolerate racist remarks from any of its employees, whether on duty or off.” While the department did not provide details about the Facebook exchange, local media reports said Dwyer was contacted by someone who interacted with the officer online and took screenshots of the communication before reporting it to authorities.

Tamia Brooks told WDIV-TV that she saw a now-deleted post by the officer in which he allegedly claimed that Black people are the world’s most racists, that Black on Black crime is unfixable, and that Black men don’t support their children, before concluding the post by saying he was glad he wasn’t Black because he would have killed himself.

Brooks was so taken aback by the post that she went online to look up the man, only to find out he works for the Warren Police Department. “I was like, ‘Wow, he really said all this stuff and he really thinks this,'” she said.

“This is a cop,” says the narrator. You’re supposed to keep an eye on us. I’m not sure if it’s just him who thinks this way about us. When Brooks sent the screenshots to the Warren police department on Monday, she said they were responsive and got back to her right away. The department took action against the alleged offending officer the next day.

According to Dwyer, the department’s investigation was necessary to maintain public trust in law enforcement.

According to Dwyer, the department's investigation was necessary to maintain public trust in law enforcement.

"Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and will not be tolerated," said the police commissioner in a statement on Tuesday.