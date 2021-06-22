After a face cut during an emergency C-section, a newborn requires 13 stitches.

After an emergency Caesarean delivery created a large cut across her face, a Colorado newborn got 13 stitches. According to FOX31, the family is now seeking financial and legal assistance after being stunned and offended.

According to the New York Post, the baby’s mother, Reazjhana Williams, planned for a natural birth; but, when in labor at the Denver Health Medical Center, doctors told the parents that while they could feel the baby’s movement, they couldn’t find her heartbeat. The doctors made the decision to do an emergency C-section right away. When the baby was born, however, the family was disappointed to discover that she had a big slash across her face. The family sought assistance from FOX31.

“They stated her face was close to the placenta wall,” the baby’s father, Damarqus Williams, told FOX31.

“I tried to be understanding about what happened,” Reazjhana told the source, “but on top of the fact that her face was chopped and a plastic surgeon had to come to fix it, there are just a lot of things I don’t understand about the C-section.” “I’ve never heard of a C-section mother having to deal with her baby’s face looking like this.”

Cuts and lacerations to the baby’s face or body can occur as a result of a C-section, according to board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Candice Fraser, who told Romper last year that, while rare, cuts and lacerations to the baby’s face or body can occur as a result of a C-section, particularly in emergency cases where the doctor is forced to rush the procedure. Despite the fact that most wounds are minor, plastic surgeons are brought in to help with the deeper ones to ensure that “permanent scarring is minimized.”

The Williams family is currently looking for financial assistance in order to contact with an attorney. “We went to DENVER HEALTH HOSPITAL to deliver our daughter Kyanni Williams [who]was [born]during a cesarean and during that procedure, she was cut deeply on her left cheek which forced her to need 13 stitches on her face,” the family’s GoFundMe page reads. THIS IS INCOMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!! Don’t really have the funds for a lawyer please help as much as possible. Thank You.”

So far, the family has raised almost $2,000 of their $10,000 goal.

In a statement to FOX31, Denver Health Hospital said:

“Denver. This is a brief summary.