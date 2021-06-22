After a drive-thru closes due to a labor shortage, AOC launches a new attack on McDonald’s.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted McDonald’s for not paying all employees a living wage.

On Twitter, Zoe Samudzi tweeted a picture of a notice on a McDonald’s drive-thru window, prompting the congresswoman’s latest rebuke.

“At this time, we will not open till 7:00 a.m. Please accept my apologies for the inconvenience, but we just do not have enough employees. As soon as we have done so, we will reopen at 6 p.m. The sign said, “Thank you.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez said, “‘It’s almost tough to recruit workers,’ claim at-will employers refusing to offer livable wages, sick/hazard pay, parental leave, or consistent schedules while rents, daycare prices, and student debt hit record highs.” “‘We tried to give away free vouchers,’ says the narrator. ‘Do you think there’s anything else we can do?’

“We tried giving away free coupons,” she says. “Is there anything else we can do?” she asks. https://t.co/G59xKMm2NN

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) on June 22, 2021

McDonald’s said last month that it would raise hourly compensation for over 36,500 employees at company-owned stores by an average of 10% in the next months, with average hourly wages set to reach $15 by 2024.

According to McDonald’s, entry-level employees will earn at least $11 per hour, while shift managers would earn at least $15 per hour.

The proposal, however, generated outrage because the wage raises only apply to employees at 650 company-owned restaurants in the United States, not the 95 percent of McDonald’s restaurants (almost 14,000 sites) that are franchises.

Fight for $15, a campaign to raise the federal minimum wage, felt the raises were insufficient and staged strikes in a number of places throughout the country ahead of McDonald’s annual shareholders meeting last month.

On Tuesday, the group reacted to Samudzi’s tweet by tagging McDonald’s in a post suggesting that the restaurant might fix its employment problems by offering “fair wage” and “union rights.”

The message continued, “You know, the stuff your staff have been demanding.” “You should pay attention. We know what it’s like to be a part of that team.”

Greetings, @McDonalds

