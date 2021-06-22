After a dramatic price drop, Dogecoin’s co-creator invests for the first time in 8 years.

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, invested in the cryptocurrency for the first time in eight years amid a precipitous drop in the market price.

“I acquired dogecoin after 8 years of pledging never to buy crypto again, an hour ago,” Markus, whose online identity is Shibetoshi Nakamoto, tweeted on Tuesday.

He revealed that the cryptocurrency saw a market-wide crash, with the price of dogecoin falling by more than 10 cents in under 24 hours, and added, “I have checked the price 7 times so far.” I was up ten percent, and now I’m up three percent.”

“Anyway, this appears to be healthy,” he continued.

June 22, 2021 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k)

The price of Dogecoin and Bitcoin has plummeted in recent days, and experts believe it is linked to China’s recent cryptocurrency crackdown, in which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has increased the danger of individual punishment for cryptocurrency ownership.

The People’s Republic of China’s Central Bank said on Tuesday that “virtual currency transactions and speculative activities have disrupted the normal order of the economy and financial [system].” “They raise the possibility of unlawful asset transfers across borders and illegal activities like money laundering.”

The current dominating driver of #Bitcoin is China’s crackdown on mining and trading, which began in May. This created a forced & rushed exodus of Chinese capital & mining from the Bitcoin network – a tragedy for China and a benefit for the Rest of the World over the long term.

June 19, 2021 — Michael Saylor (@michael saylor)

The most significant drop in the market has been Dogecoin, but all of the currencies have been affected by China’s crackdown.

And while the prices are dropping, co-creator Markus is hopeful his investment and purchase of 2,500 dogecoins might instill confidence in the currency once again.

