After a doctor advised him not to, a long-serving news anchor was fired for refusing to get a COVID shot.

Texan journalist and anchor Despite having a medical exemption, Dan Thomas was recently sacked from his job for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thomas, who has worked as an evening anchor at KXII, a CBS and Fox station in Sherman, Texas, since 2014, was advised by his doctor earlier this month that he is allergic to two of the COVID vaccine’s ingredients and hence cannot take the doses. Nonetheless, he was sacked despite his medical exemption.

According to Adweek, Gray Television, which owns KXII, has mandated that all of its staff get vaccinated against COVID. Since October 1, the company’s mandate has been in effect.

Thomas stated he filled out the COVID vaccine requirement exemption paperwork provided by the employer and received a “generic” answer several days later stating that his request for accommodation was denied.

In a video he posted on October 6, Thomas claimed, “They didn’t care what the vaccine caused to me, its negative effects, or my previous medical history.” “It didn’t make a difference. They simply stated that hiring me would be an excessive strain for the organization.” Dave Thomas, the anchor’s father, started an online fundraiser to help his son pay for his family’s costs. Out of a total target of $5,000, he has raised nearly $3,000 in donations.

On the GoFundMe page, his father said, “Dan has an allergy to two of the chemicals in the vaccinations, and his doctor advised him not to take the vaccine.” “While Gray Television, the owner of KXII, acknowledges that he has a basis for an accommodation, he was fired anyway, claiming that unvaccinated people in his position represent an excessive hardship.” People who are allergic to any of the chemicals in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines should not take them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC advised people to talk to their doctors about the vaccines they might be eligible for.

"Dan will lose all health benefits and his pay as a result of his firing." He is married and has two young children, aged ten and eight.