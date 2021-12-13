After a deadly tornado, Mayfield, Kentucky, is likely to be without heat and water for a “long time.”

After Friday night’s devastating tornado wrecked the city’s infrastructure, the mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky, warned that people will likely be without heat, water, or electricity for an extended period of time.

Residents in Mayfield are waiting for their power and heat to be restored to the buildings that were not demolished, with highs in the 50s and lows approaching freezing. However, given the extent of Mayfield’s damage, it’s unlikely that utilities will be restored anytime soon.

A series of tornadoes struck five states on Friday, killing dozens of people and destroying homes and buildings. According to authorities, four tornadoes struck Kentucky, one of which had a path of nearly 200 miles. At least eight people were reported dead at a nearby candle factory after Mayfield suffered extensive structural damage.

“Our infrastructure is in such bad shape. We don’t have access to running water. Our water tower had vanished. Our wastewater management was lost, and the city no longer has access to natural gas. So there’s nothing there on which we can rely “Kathy Steward O’Nan, the mayor of Mayfield, told CBS. “At this point, for so many of our people, it’s all about survival.” According to poweroutage.us, over 26,000 people in the state are without power. Approximately 60% of those were in Graves County, which includes Mayfield. When the community’s utilities will be restored is unknown.

Kentucky was by far the worst-affected state in the tornado outbreak that swept through many states, which was noteworthy since it occurred at a time of year when cold weather usually keeps tornadoes at bay. Inside least eight individuals were killed at the state’s Mayfield Consumer Products candle business, and another 12 were slain in and around Bowling Green, according to reports. In Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, at least 14 more individuals died.

Authorities are still attempting to figure out how many people died in total, and storms have made door-to-door searches hard in certain areas. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared, “There are no doors.”

“Over 1,000 homes are going to be gone, just gone,” he predicted.

Beshear predicted that the state’s death toll may top 100 on Sunday morning. However, he later stated that it may be as low as 50.

Initially, it was thought that up to 70 people were killed in the candle factory, but the firm stated that this was not the case. This is a condensed version of the information.