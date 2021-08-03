After a damning sexual harassment report, calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign have become louder.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing increased calls to resign after Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that he sexually harassed women in violation of state and federal laws.

Cuomo has been accused of being sexually inappropriate with more than ten people, with charges ranging from making inappropriate comments to unwanted groping. The allegations, combined with criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, sparked calls for his resignation or impeachment, and Tuesday’s report only added to the pressure.

Those demanding for Cuomo’s resignation included Charlotte Bennett, who accused him of sexual harassment. Bennett, who began working for Cuomo in 2019, claimed that the governor constantly inquired about her personal life and asked improper questions about her sexual assault history.

“I assumed he was attempting to sleep with me. The governor is attempting to have an affair with me. Bennett told CBS News, “And I’m terribly uncomfortable, and I need to get out of this place as soon as possible.” “He intimated to me, without saying so, that I was old enough for him and that he was lonely.”

Cuomo should “resign immediately,” according to U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, who recently assumed the post of House GOP conference chair. She mentioned that he campaigned for a “zero tolerance policy” for sexual harassment in 2013.

President Joe Biden, Stefanik said, should join the chorus of people asking for Cuomo’s resignation and that he should be “arrested immediately.”

In a statement, Stefanik stated, “No one is above the law, and justice must be served today.”

State Senator John Mannion, a Democrat, and State Senator Andrea Cousins, the Senate majority leader, both renewed their calls on Cuomo to resign.

“It should be evident to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor now that the inquiry is complete and the charges have been proven,” Cousins said.

Cuomo is up for reelection in 2022, and one of his Republican opponents has renewed his call for him to step down. Cuomo’s son, Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, accused him of doing “whatever” to keep power, with little regard for the “lives he destroys.”

“Today, I renew my appeal for Andrew Cuomo to resign and step down. This is a condensed version of the information.