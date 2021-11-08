After a COVID-positive mother gives birth 14 weeks early in emergency surgery, the baby dies.

A baby died just days after being born after being born 14 weeks early due to problems from being premature and testing positive with COVID-19.

Katie Leeming, 22, had an emergency caesarean surgery in late October after having trouble feeling the baby move. According to a GoFundMe for the family, Leeming was in quarantine after getting COVID-19, and physicians at the hospital chose to deliver the baby early due to virus issues.

According to Simone Threlfall, a family acquaintance, Ivy-Rose tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after birth and suffered from lung hemorrhage and a brain hemorrhage. The baby’s condition deteriorated after about a week, and she died the next day in her parents’ arms.

“They’re totally in bits at the moment,” Threlfall told LancsLive, “and are being helped by friends and family as well as the bereavement midwives.”

Simone Threlfall was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but she did not respond in time for publication.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are more likely than non-pregnant women to become very ill from COVID-19 (CDC). As a result, the CDC advises that women who are pregnant or planning to get pregnant soon get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent them from contracting the virus before giving birth and to help lessen their symptoms if they do become ill. When Leeming contracted COVID-19, it’s unclear whether she was vaccinated or not.

COVID-positive pregnant women are also more likely to give birth early than COVID-negative pregnant women, while infants seldom test positive for COVID-19. According to the CDC, it’s unknown whether newborns who test positive for COVID-19 shortly after delivery received the virus before, during, or after birth, and most have shown no or moderate symptoms.

According to the GoFundMe, the basic expenditures of Ivy-funeral Rose’s will be covered, but her parents will be paying for her gravestone and a horse-drawn hearse.

“Anything that is kindly donated in order to give their daughter a wonderful send off and a gorgeous headstone just like she deserves will be tremendously appreciated,” Threlfall said on the campaign. “The most beautiful footprints weren’t here for long, but they left a huge imprint.” This is a condensed version of the information.