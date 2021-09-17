After a COVID battle, a man with insurance was left with a $80,000 hospital bill.

Despite having medical insurance, a guy who got COVID-19 at the end of last year and spent more than 130 days in the hospital was left with a $80,000 debt.

According to a fundraising created by his son, Scott Sweeney, Jim Sweeney, 63, from Nevada, tested positive for COVID-19 last November and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson, before being promptly moved into intensive care and placed on a ventilator. Jim Sweeney was on a ventilator until mid-February, and he spent the rest of his time in the hospital and a rehabilitation center until April.

“Since then, he’s racked up some absurd hospital costs. The majority of which his insurance covered, but they won’t cover everything, leaving him with a $80,000+ bill that he is now totally liable for,” his son writes on the fundraising page, which was put up on Thursday.

“This is because, while the hospitals where he was treated were part of [the insurance company’s]network, the doctors with whom those hospitals have contracts are not. My father went to a network hospital, where he was swiftly put on a ventilator and never offered a choice of doctors. He did all he was supposed to [sic], but he still has a large bill that he can’t pay, and he risks losing everything he has earned for his entire life.”

Jim Sweeney had asked doctors after waking up from his COVID-induced coma, and medical specialists told him that his insurance company would cover it, according to KHON2.

Sweeney’s family attempted to work out a payment plan with the insurance company. The costs were for a medical group that treated Jim Sweeney at two hospitals, according to the GoFundMe page. According to the campaign page, the insurance company initially classified the doctors group out of network and granted the family a small percentage of the charges to pay the debt, which totaled roughly $6000. The family then submitted a second claim, but the insurer only agreed to pay $4000, leaving Sweeney with another $70,000 to pay.

Scott Sweeney, the fundraiser’s initiator, has been approached for comment by this website.

In a statement, St. Rose Dominican Sienna Hospital noted that health care should be accessible to all individuals, but. This is a condensed version of the information.