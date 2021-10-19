After a couple discovers their pet dog has been hit by a car, the influencer’s husband shoots it.

After posting about her dog’s tragic death on her Youtube and Instagram accounts, a Texas influencer has received some backlash online this week. Brittany Dawn revealed in the video that she and her husband, Jordan, went out for a few minutes to run errands and returned to find their dog, Brodie, on the side of the road.

Dawn, who worked as a veterinary technician for five years, said she noticed the dog wasn’t standing or moving when they came closer.

In the sad video, she says, “I wish I could unsee what I had to see.” “He was hit so hard that he couldn’t be saved.” Brodie was still alive when they arrived to the scene, according to Dawn.

Her husband rushed her inside the house, and she immediately declared that she knew what was about to happen.

“All I heard was this truck rev its engine really loud, and I knew that’s when the gunshot went off, and poor Jordan had to do it for Brodie so he wouldn’t suffer,” Dawn explained.

Though the comments on the Youtube video, which has over 35,000 views, have been disabled, the comments below Dawn’s Instagram photos were generally supportive of her and Jordan.

However, on other parts of the internet, people were debating whether Jordan had the right to shoot their dog—and whether it was even lawful.

According to Eric Torberson’s website, it is only permitted to “kill a dog while, or after, it has damaged or killed cattle on the person’s land or while harming crops, and only at the time of either discovery.”

One reader raises the subject of the shooting in Dawn’s follow-up post, where she exhibits a memorial for her dog. Dawn’s supporter answered that such comments are “not the time or place,” and that the pair did what they did because “they didn’t want their puppy to suffer any longer.” Dawn responded, explaining that this particular poster had contacted her and her pals in the hopes of obtaining “dirt” on the influencer. This is a condensed version of the information.