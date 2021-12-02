After a convention attendee receives a variant, De Blasio says the city should ‘assume’ Omicron is in New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City issued a statement on Thursday in response to the discovery of an Omicron variant case in Minnesota involving a guy who attended a convention in NYC just days before displaying symptoms.

On November 24, the Minnesota man tested positive for COVID-19, and on November 19-21, he attended the Anime NYC 2021 conference in New York City’s Javits Center.

“We are aware of a case of the Omicron variation detected in Minnesota that is linked to travel to a conference in New York City,” de Blasio said in a statement on Thursday.

The mayor stated that municipal officials are collaborating with state officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and event organizers at the Javits Center to track conference attendees.

He mentioned that the meeting required masks and that it followed the city’s vaccination standards.

“Anyone who attended the AnimeNYC conference, especially anyone exhibiting symptoms, should get tested right away and take extra precautions, such as social separation,” the mayor said.

“I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a face mask indoors and out in public, and help our city finally defeat this epidemic,” he added.

Minnesota became the second state to report a case of COVID-19’s Omicron variant on Thursday. On Wednesday, the first Omicron case was detected in California.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.