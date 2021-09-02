After a confrontation threat over a mask mandate, a Florida man apologizes and the school is put on lockdown.

According to the Associated Press, a Florida man apologized after his threat to leave his profession and confront an elementary school assistant principle prompted the school to go into a temporary and restricted lockdown. After the assistant principal told his children that they couldn’t enter the school building without wearing a face mask, Christopher Kivlin made the threat.

According to the Associated Press, Kivlin apologized for frightening anyone and stated that he did not plan to harm anyone and simply wanted to speak with a school administrator about the problem. “It was just emotions piled up,” he explained.

“When I heard out the school had to go into lockdown after the fact, I was thinking, ‘That’s horrible,’” Kivlin said. “I’m afraid I terrified some other parents.”

The incident involving Kivlin is just one of several disputes between Florida schools that have imposed mask regulations and parents who believe their children should be able to choose whether or not to wear masks.

Parents of Orange County Public Schools students protested a mask requirement outside the school district headquarters on Monday, according to WESH 2. According to the district dashboard, approximately 3,300 positive COVID-19 instances were detected across the district in the first three weeks of school, therefore Monday was the first day with mandated masks for OCPS.

Outside of a school board meeting, a battle erupted over the Lee County School District’s 30-day masking policy, which was implemented without a vote or consulting with parents. The altercation began when a protester “pushed” a doctor off a walkway, prompting police to intervene and break up an ensuing brawl that involved heavy pushing and shoving.

Police officers greeted Kivlin outside Ashton Elementary School in Sarasota on Tuesday. He was not charged, but he was told not to return to the school unless he first called and obtained permission.

According to the incident report, Kivlin arrived on campus and claimed that the school was breaking the law by not allowing his children to attend.

According to the incident report, Kivlin arrived on campus and claimed that the school was breaking the law by not allowing his children to attend.

Sarasota County is one of a dozen Florida school districts that have disregarded the law, comprising over half of the state's 2.8 million public school children.